Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has mandated an investigation into a disturbing video that has gone viral, showing immigration officers assaulting a woman at the Aflao border in the Ketu South Municipality.

The incident was brought to the attention of Parliament by Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South, who voiced serious concerns about the training protocols and operational culture at the border facility.

The video in question depicts armed immigration officers physically assaulting an unarmed woman, raising alarms about the conduct and discipline of the officers involved.

Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, supported the call for a thorough investigation, emphasizing that immigration officers should not be armed to intimidate or assault civilians.

Agbodza stated, “It is essential that we investigate this alleged assault to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Officers are meant to protect, not terrorize, the public.”

In response, Speaker Bagbin directed the Interior Minister to conduct an investigation and report back to Parliament by July 29, 2024.

He stressed the gravity of the situation, noting that it is unacceptable for officers to assault those they are meant to protect.

“Public servants are different from the armed forces. The armed forces by the name are armed, and they are armed and trained to use force, and that is usually the last resort.

“Public servants are people who have volunteered to serve the public, and that service we must render. We are not by law and by concept to use force.

“What is really making it worse is, on the side our ladies, are completely uncivilized to use force against a lady. It’s not at all allowed, and so I’ll allow the investigations to go on and let’s see what happens.”

