Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of Great Olympics midfielder, Emmanuel Antwi.

The talented midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday after passing a mandatory medical examination.

“Asante Kotoko is pleased to announce the signing of Emmanuel Antwi on a free transfer. The 24-year-old midfielder has committed to a three-year contract with the Porcupines, following a successful medical examination in Kumasi,” the Kumasi-based club announced in a club statement.

Speaking to the media team of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Antwi expressed his delight, insisting that it has always been a childhood dream to play for the side.

He added that, he cannot wait to get started at his new club.

“I am thrilled to be here as it has been a childhood dream of mine to play for Kotoko. I am excited to wear the jersey and look forward to contributing to the team. Knowing some of the current players will help me settle in quickly and focus on the task ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is preparing for the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup against Hearts of Oak on July 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.