Renowned Ghanaian artists Sarkodie, King Promise, and Darkovibes have been confirmed to headline the Africa Fan Zone concert during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The news was revealed by a spokesperson from the French Embassy following a strategic meeting with stakeholders.

Scheduled to take place on August 10th, the concert promises to be a highlight of the Olympic festivities, where the vibrant cultural and musical talents of Ghana will be showcased on an international stage.

The event is set to span the entire day with multiple Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, King Promise and Darkovibes taking their turns on stage.

Expressing their support and best wishes for the Ghanaian contingent, the French Embassy also announced a significant sponsorship of €20,000 for Team Ghana.

The Africa Fan Zone is expected to attract a diverse audience of athletes, fans, and global visitors.

With Sarkodie, King Promise, and Darkovibes at the helm, the concert promises to deliver unforgettable performances that resonate far beyond the Olympic Games.

Watch announcement video below: