The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to act in ways that will not support claims that he is arrogant.

The Asantehene has said he watched NAPO as he is popularly known grow up and has never known him to be arrogant.

Otumfuo gave the message of caution while addressing chiefs, NPP dignitaries and supporters at the Manhyia Palace while NAPO was being introduced to him as the running mate.

“They say you are arrogant, don’t let what they say be the reality,” the Asantehene advised.

The Asantehene further told the Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP to adhere to the instructions of his boss(Dr Bawumia) at all times.

“Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you, follow him with humility,” he added.

