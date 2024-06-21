Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs believes an apology from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen will bring him back to the party.

In this regard, the former Central Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman has asked NPP bigwigs to render an apology.

Specifically, he said the NPP bigwigs must lead its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Barnard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi to render the apology.

“I will plead with the National officers of the NPP and some prominent elders in Ashanti Region to lead Bernard Antwi Boasiako to apologise to Alan and I believe when they apologise to him, the man will be back to the NPP,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Chairman Wontumi on September 26, 2023 directed all chairpersons in the 47 constituencies of the Ashanti Region to promptly remove all posters, banners, and other campaign materials of the Movement for Change leader.

This was on the back of his resignation from NPP and declaration to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

Wontumi emphasised that, the promotional materials of Mr. Kyerematen no longer has relevance in the party offices.

Despite the mixed reactions the directive was met with, Wontumi maintained that, he was only doing his job.

But Mr Kyerematen who was not happy called Wontumi an ingrate.

He said he could not fathom why his ‘party ‘friend’ is working against him after helping him win the Regional Chairman position.

ALSO READ: