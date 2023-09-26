Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has called out the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for campaigning against him.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based UTV, the former Trade Minister described Chairman Wontumi as an “ingrate”.

Mr. Kyerematen claimed he brought Chairman Wontumi to NPP in 2005 and helped him become the Regional Chairman.

“Who is Chairman Wontumi? I brought him into the party in 2005 with good intentions. He was a small-time businessman at that time. I have tolerated a lot of disrespect,” he bemoaned.

The presidential hopeful warned Wontumi of dire consequence should he continue to impugn his integrity.

“He [Wontumi] should be careful with the things he’s doing. You don’t have to be an ingrate if someone helps you. I led the delegation to ensure Wontumi became Regional Chairman, ask him. Now that he is gotten that top position, he thinks he is above everyone else. When I heard him campaigning against me, it was surprising,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen could not fathom why Wontumi as a Regional Chairman is now a cheerleader instead of being neutral in the flagbearer elections.

“I’ve done nothing to you. If you support someone else, it’s nothing but to do an open campaign against me, what is your problem? If you’re a Regional Chairman should you do that? You are supposed to be fair but you have become a cheerleader,” he said sadly.

On the order for his posters and billboards to be removed, Mr. Kyerematen said he is not bothered.

“It’s no problem. The order came from Wontumi. Who brought Wontumi to the party? I brought him into the party. He has to be thanking Alan Kyerematen” he fumed.

