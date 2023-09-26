Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi, has blamed the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Alan Kyerematen’s exit from the party.

According to him, national leadership failed to address concerns raised by former Trade Minister after the Super Delegates Congress.

Speaking on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam, he underscored the need for post-election resolutions.

“I’m really sad about how things have turned out. The leadership of the party should have found a way to resolve the issues and bring the family together rather than bring disunity. It’s quite unfortunate.

Every election has infractions but post-elections must be managed better. The loser always needs comfort and not the winner but we disregarded it,” he said.

Mr. Appiah Kubi said although he understands Alan’s plights, politics is never fair.

“I don’t take that as a resignation; I take that as an expression of pain and everyone who is hurt has different behaviour. You can never leave your family even if you marry. I plead with Alan to secure a legacy for his generations to benefit,” he appealed.

ALSO READ: