The National Communications Officer of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has weighed in on the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, the ruling party has not been fair to the former Minister for Trade and Industry.

In a lengthy statement, Mr. Gyamfi commended Mr. Kyerematen and criticised NPP for playing “divisive politics”.

“Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP shows more reason why no democratic or peace-loving Ghanaian must join or vote for the NPP” he wrote.

Read the full statement below:

On the matter of Alan Kyeremanteng’s resignation from the failed NPP;*

1. It is an indisputable fact, that Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng has not been treated fairly by his party, the NPP.

2. The NPP under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has never been truly democratic. There is no way Alan could have gotten a modicum of fairness or justice in the ongoing presidential primaries of the NPP under the leadership of the despotic tyrant, Akufo-Addo who is hell-bent on installing his puppet as his successor and continues to oppress persons who disagree with him. Former NPP National Chairman, Paul Afoko and former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong come to mind readily.

3. I understand Alan’s pain and do empathize with him. He and his supporters have continuously been victims of intimidation, unprovoked harassment and violence. His resignation from the NPP is therefore understandable.

4. The basis of his resignation from the NPP is the more reason why no democratic or peace-loving Ghanaian must join or vote for the NPP.

5.*However, the point has to be made forcefully, that Alan is not a viable alternative to the failed incumbent NPP government.* As a Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry and a member of the Economic Management team from 2017-2023, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng actively participated in the destruction of the economy into the mess it is today. Under his watch, the Komenda Sugar Factory was abandoned to rot for almost six (6) years. Growth of the manufacturing sector declined significantly and businesses were suffocated by the bad policies of his Ministry and government leading to several job losses.

5. Would Alan have resigned from the NPP if he had been treated fairly by the NPP in their ongoing Presidential primaries? Clearly, it is the pain of rejection by the superdelegates of the NPP and the intimidation and harassment of his supporters which is fuelling Alan’s latest decision and not any superior passion to help heal the partisan divisions in the country.

But it is too late for Alan to jump ship now. *ALAN IS NOT AND CANNOT BE THE SOLUTION TO THE VERY MESS HE PARTICIPATED IN CREATING!*

ALAN = BAWUMIA = NPP THE VALUE IS THE SAME!

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ. National Communications Officer, NDC

