Four out of the six Tema West New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives are currently on admission at Tema General Hospital receiving care following last night accident on Tema beach road.

The other two are said to have been discharged after being treated.

Chairman for the constituency, Kwasi Poku Bosompem tells Joy News, the victims were returning home after monitoring the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to him, the accident occurred after 9:00 pm.

Kwasi Poku allayed fears of party faithful and thanked health personnel at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital for the care.