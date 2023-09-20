Stonebwoy’s manager, Chief Abiola has accused Shatta Wale and his team of misinforming the public about their concerts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He claimed they have already booked the venue before Shatta Wale’s team did.

Chief Abiola explained that, they had gotten the invoice and was ready to make payment until the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi asked them to hold on.

“Last two weeks we came in and wanted to do payment and the NSA boss told us to hold on since Shatta has also been doing his on 25th December. He told us to sit down with the team and agree on the date,” he noted.

Chief Abiola indicated that, they had to change their concert date to December 22 to enable Shatta prepare adequately for his concert.

“We engaged Sammy Flex… I got feedback from him that his man [Shatta] wasn’t happy with the timing so I told my team and we shifted the date to the 22nd to give them enough time to do what they want to do. We both have been given the green light” he added.

On the social media banter, Stonebwoy’s manager said Shatta Wale just want public sympathy.

“They are posting flyers trying to get public sympathy to make it look like we are trying to sabotage the event. People are watching us globally, so it’s important we don’t call people of high repute or authorities out trying to slander them. I don’t think it’s right.” he said.

