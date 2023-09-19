The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Officer, Dennis Kwakwa, has resigned from his position.

According to him, the decision is in fulfilment of requirements to enable him to pursue other political ambitions.

This was contained in a letter dated September 18, 2023, and addressed to the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Mr Kwakwa expressed gratitude to the Ashanti Regional Executive for the opportunity to serve the party.

Read the full statement below:

