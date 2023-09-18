The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor, has resigned from his position effective Monday, September 18.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the party, Mr Abor said he intends to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso Central Constituency, the seat currently occupied by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

According to him, he has served the party internally and is thus ready to serve the party in Parliament to ensure the NPP does not lose the Ayawaso Central seat in the 2024 general elections.

“I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the position of Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, effective Monday 18th September 2023.

“It has been an incredible honour and privilege to serve in this capacity for six years. I have been fortunate to work alongside dedicated and passionate individuals who share a common goal of advancing the principles and ideals of the New Patriotic Party within the Greater Accra Region. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and contributed significantly to the party’s growth and outreach,” part of his letter read.

He stressed that the decision to contest the upcoming elections aligns with his personal commitment to serve the party in Parliament.

“However, after careful consideration and in adherence to the guidelines set for Party Officers intending to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries, I have decided to pursue the opportunity to represent the party as a parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Central Constituency.”

“This decision has not been made lightly, and I believe that this step aligns with my personal commitment to serve our party and contribute more directly to the legislative process,” he added.