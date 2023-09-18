A house help who allegedly murdered his employer at Sokoban-Apaaso in the Ashanti Region has accepted responsibility for the crime.

Allister John, 22, and his accomplice, James Anokye, made his maiden court appearance for the murder of 35-year-old Stella Osei aka Princess Afua Ahenkan.

Despite the plea of the accused persons not being taken, the key suspect broke bounds and raised his hand to signal he had something to say.

“I accept responsibility and plead with the court to be lenient with me” he said in Twi before the Asokore Mampong District Court.

He pleaded with the court to free the second accused person, James Anokye, whom he said did not take part in the crime.

According to Allister, he lied to Anokye to help him cart some family belongings to Accra.

Though his plea was not taken, the accused insisted and pleaded for leniency in open court.

Alister and an accomplice, Anokye have been slapped with conspiracy to commit murder and murder contrary to sections 23(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29) of 1960

It comes as police hunt for three other accomplices, following the arrest of the two from their hideout in Accra.

Allister, according to prosecution, invited drivers, Anokye and Biggie to the Apaaso home of his employer.

The three drove the deceased’s KIA Sportage vehicle with registration GS 307-21 and sold it to a third accomplice, John Obu.

Police prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused persons into police custody to allow for further investigations.

It also prayed the court to order the release of the KIA Sportage car to the husband of the deceased, and also impound a Toyota Vitz vehicle the first accused bought from the sale of the KIA vehicle.

Prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, says though the prosecution takes cognisance of the remarks by the accused person, the prosecution will go all out to investigate and bring all those involved to stand full trial.

The court, presided by Samuel Buabin Quansah, adjourned the hearing to October 3, 2023.

Houseboy who allegedly murdered businesswoman sold her car for GH¢100,000

One arrested in connection with murder of lady, 18, in uncompleted…