The district police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Georgina Agyemang at Anwia Nkwantah in the Bekwai Municipality.

The lifeless body was discovered few meters from her home, over 24 hours after she was last seen leaving work on Friday evening.

The victim was discovered partially naked in an uncompleted building with signs of possible strangulation and rape.

The district police, acting on intelligence, swiftly arrested one suspect, who was last seen in the company of the victim.

The suspect is reportedly aiding investigations into the murder.

Uncle of the deceased who spoke to Adom News demanded justice for his niece.

Assembly member for Anwia Nkwantah Electoral Area, Frank Akowuah said the victim is the fifth female to be murdered in the community in the past six months.

Based on this backdrop, he said community volunteers have increased security patrols in the area.

