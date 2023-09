A hit-and-run driver has crashed a man to death at Konongo Habitats on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The incident, according to reports, occurred at about 11 p.m. on Friday.

The cause of the accident is, however, not known.

An eyewitness, Mohammed, popularly known as Aberent3, told Adom News the identity of the man is yet to be established.

Residents have pleaded with the Municipal Assembly as a matter of urgency construct speed ramps to reduce accidents on the road.

