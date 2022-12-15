A mother and her child have reportedly been killed in a hit-and-run accident at Adiembra in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region.

Residents suspect the accident occurred on Thursday dawn when a speeding truck knocked and ran over the victims between the Wassa Akropong and Dunkwa road.

An eyewitness, King Pogasty, who narrated the incident on Adom FM’s midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty disclosed they woke up to find the victims in the middle of the road.

“It seems the mother had the child at her back because the vehicle which we believe was a huge truck crashed them together. They cannot even be recognised,” he said.

The identities of the mother and child, he indicated, are yet to be established as nobody seems to know them in the area.

The bodies have been deposited at the Wassa Akropong government hospital for identification and preservation.

