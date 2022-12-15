The Accra Sports Stadium has been left in a sorry state after the flopped Wizkid musical concert show over the weekend.

The National Sports Authority rented the facility to Live Hub for the organisation of that flopped concert while the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League was on break.

However, the facility is now in a terrible state with materials used to mount the stage left on the pitch.

The state facility, which was already in bad taste before the league went on break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, now looks worse.

Meanwhile, the Premier League resumes on Monday at the various stadia.

The Accra Sports Stadium serves as the home venue of three Ghana Premier League clubs, namely Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and Accra Lions FC.

Asempa FM Sports and Adomonline.com understand that Hearts of Oak are expected to play their home games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Accra Lions will move from Accra to Sogakope while Great Olympics will move to Dawu to use the Theatre of Dreams field.

Division League teams are also expected to switch venue as well.

The teams are expected to return to the Accra Sports Stadium in February next year.