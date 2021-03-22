3 persons including 9-month-old baby killed in firebreak at Wassa Amenfi

Three people have died in a tragic house fire at Pakaho, a cocoa growing community in the Wassa Amenfi Central District of the Western Region.

The victims are a nine-month-old baby, a goldsmith, Kwaku Osei, 42, and a four-year-old girl. They all suffered severe burns during the incident.

A reporter in the town, confirming the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, reported that Mr Osei was working when the unfortunate incident happened.

Reports suggested an encounter with naked flames and fuel deposits in one of the rooms may have started the inferno causing an explosion.

The Friday afternoon fire also swept through at least five other rooms displacing tenants in the process.

Property running into hundreds of cedis have also been destroyed.

Occupants of the house have been asked to vacate the building for demolition to prevent any further disaster.

Meanwhile, the charred bodies have since been buried.