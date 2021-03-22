Andre Ayew has joined the Black Stars camp for the final round of qualifiers against South Africa and against São Tomé and Principe at home.

The Swansea City ace was initially left off the Ghana squad due to travel restrictions in the UK.

Ayew arrived in Ghana early Monday morning.

He will join his Black Stars teammates for the game against the Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg.

The match has been scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 25.

Ghana finds itself in a tricky situation in Group C of the Afcon qualifiers. They sit tops but tie on points with next opponents South Africa who they will be facing with a weak squad next week.

A defeat in Johannesburg would put the Black Stars under immense pressure to defeat São Tomé in the final qualifier on March 28, hence the move by the Ghana FA to secure its big stars at least for the game.

However, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has also hinted midfielder, Thomas Partey could be available for the final game against Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The ones that are going to be in red zone countries, they won’t be able to play those fixtures, the rest we have to allow them to go if they are fit and we will stick to the protocols and all the guidance we have to try to allow our players to go when they are safe,” Arteta said on Wednesday.

“Some might be able to play one game and not the next game so it’s a lot still to figure out. The doctor is in constant communication with the Premier League and the federations but it’s not too simple,” Arteta added.

The top two teams in Group C will qualify for the COVID-delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament which will be staged in Cameroon next year.