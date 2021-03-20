The most-talked about wedding in Ghana at the moment is that of Richard Agu, a military man, and his Benedicta, especially after all the drama about how he allegedly swindled his ex-girlfriend of 38k.

Comfort Bliss, the ex-girlfriend of the groom, Richard Agu had threatened to storm the wedding of his ex-lover who she claimed had jilted her after spending about GH¢30,000 of her savings in addition to a loan of GH¢8,000.

However, according to footage from the event and reports, a team of military men stormed the St. John’s Baptist Church at Obuasi where the wedding took place.

READ ALSO:

Reports were that the military men had surveyed the area to prevent any chaos from marring the wedding ceremony which had gone viral on social media.

Amidst the buzz on social media, the presence of Ms. Comfort Bliss was not felt by watchers who were waiting patiently to see what happens at the wedding.

Meanwhile, photos from the nuptial between the Obuasi military man and his wife have surfaced on social media.

In the photos, Mr Agu and his bride Benedicta were seen beaming with smiles as they exchange vows in the presence of the clergy, their family members, friends and well-wishers.

He was seen wearing a white suit over a pair of black trousers and his bride wore the traditional white wedding gown.

The man of the moment was seen putting the wedding band on his wife’s finger amid smiles and cheers from the congregation.

Another photo saw the newly-married couple seated on lovely gold-themed couple chairs as they were presented to the congregation.