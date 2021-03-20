Contrary to claims that budding rapper Kweku Flick doesn’t see eye-to-eye with BET nominated rapper Kwesi Arthur, the former says they are actually cool.

The ‘Money’ hitmaker told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that he has no feud with the ‘Grind Day’ musician.

Earlier, rumours had it that Kwesi Arthur wasn’t pleased with Kweku Flick’s emergence in the music scene because he is almost imitating every style of his – talk about his voice, wardrobe, and even the signature of him taking off his shirts during shows and shooting music videos.

The conversation continued until Kwesi Arthur came out to put the rumours to bed where he emphasised the need not to pitch them against each other with the reason that, we all come from the same fraternity.

In the latest video, Kweku Flick said they are good friends, adding that, Kwesi Arthur even called him first following the rumours.

We haven’t met yet but I have plans of working with him… The first day he called me…I don’t know why he did. He said we sounded alike and I even wished him on his birthday, he said.