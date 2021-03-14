A 43-year-old housewife, Bisola Awodele, has poured hot water on her husband who she accused of drunkenness and not responsible for the family welfare.



The mother-of-five, who is now in police custody at Sango Ota, on interrogation, confirmed her action, according to the police, explaining that her husband was fond of getting home drunk everyday. She said she had cautioned him several times but he failed to change.



According to the Ogun State Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known on Sunday, the suspect was arrested following a report by the husband, Peter Phillips.

On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband is fond of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

She stated further that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual, and while she was complaining about the husband’s drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents which infuriated her.

She consequently scaled him with hot water.



The police spokesperson said preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago, but killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration.

The police investigating team followed her to the secret grave of the dead baby, where the corpse was exhumed.