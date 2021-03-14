Afrobeat artiste, Nana Blake, born Eugene Awonu, has signed a four-year management contract with Diplomat Entertainment, a new creative arts company.

The deal will set the artiste on the path to international recognition, among other benefits.

The presentation event was witnessed by Bestman Omorere Ebenade Music Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Diplomat Entertainment and the most wanted music producer Benjamin Mensah (Mix Master Garzy).

Nana Blake performing at his signing ceremony

Bestman Omorere is optimistic that the deal will make Nana Blake a household name in Ghana and beyond.

Nana blake, a prolific song writer, rapper, vocalist and afro beat musician delivered his side of the deal, and expressed excitement to work with Diplomat Entertainment.

Nana Blake at his signing ceremony

Indeed, Blake’s talent is unquestionable. He has had features with other artistes such as FRD.

Diplomat Entertainment promises to make Nana Blake’s brand bigger than it used to be. The company is committed to building world-class brands in Ghana and beyond, and signing Nana blake is a test case to prove itself.