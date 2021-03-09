A viral video on social media has captured a Ghanaian policewoman and her bridal party in a powerful jama session ahead of the main event.

The video captured about five lovely ladies including the bride whose identity is not immediately known.

The bridesmaids were spotted in black and white striped short jumpsuits with their berets to match.

Though the bride wore the same outfit, she had the shoulders designed with feathers to make her stand out and a peaked cap.

They sang a medley of tunes to which they happily jammed.

ALSO READ:

One of the bridesmaids who appeared to be the cheerleader had the pod bell with ring locally referred to as the ‘frikyiwa’ which she handled so well.

Watch the video below: