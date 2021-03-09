Rapper Medikal has warmed hearts on social media with a rare family photo that features his sister and father.

Medikal shared the photo to celebrate his father’s birthday.

The photo captures the rapper, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, with his dad and younger sister having a good time at a place which appeared to be a bar.

Mediakal was clad in a 2008 African Cup of Nations (AfCON) t-shirt with a blue cap while his father wore a red Lacoste and blue jeans.

As father and son posed for the camera, his sister was spotted busily sipping her bottle of coke.

Posting the photo on his Instagram, he trumpeted his undying love for senior Frimpong.

Watch the photo below: