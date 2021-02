Medikal and Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong, has grown big, and tall as seen in a new video.

Island was seen resting quietly in her mother’s arm and appeared to be sleeping in her Jordan branded baby attire.

An all-excited Medikal took the video of the baby amid shouts and admiration for his child.

He is heard asking if anyone has a baby who wears such a brand, and that there is no other person other than his daughter, Island.