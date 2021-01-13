For a new mother, fans and celebrities have expressed shock over the banging body of actress Fella Makafui.

Actress Makafui is receiving massive love from celebrities and fans on the internet after posting a sizzling photo.

The image captures her in a bed, leaning on one side and her hand on her shoulder.

Her queenly ash gown, made from satin, sequence and completed with beading reveals how she has snapped back after putting on weight during her pregnancy.

Her post has since garnered reactions from her husband, who bragged about how he is blessed to be her lover, and followers including colleague industry players who have reacted positively.

They praised her simple good look.