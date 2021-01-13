Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu, has shared an epic throwback photo of himself on social media.

The photo, sighted by Adomonline.com, proves that God has been good to the legislator.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Sosu said that was how he looked 22 years ago at St. John’s Grammar School.

In the photo, the lawyer was seen seated with some friends he described as his fellow Prefects in school.

He wrote: Not a perfect picture but it tells an amazing story. About 22 years ago at St. John’s Grammar School with fellow Prefects. Nobody knows tomorrow. May God bless your hustle. NB: Mum is behind this boot . She likes that… big enough to last a lifetime

The photo has attracted massive reactions from his followers and they had plenty to say.

