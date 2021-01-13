Actress Moesha Bodoung says she is the most trolled celebrity in Ghana.

According to her, being the most trolled celebrity has also caused her to become the most-talked about personality in the entertainment industry.

She made this assertion in her latest interview with Joy News.

I know who I am and I don’t let those things get to me. I am strong… People talk about you when they see good in you. I speak the truth and people hate to hear the truth and if you are not popping they won’t talk about you, she said.

When asked what element she possesses that causes her to be the most trolled, she said:

If you are nobody they won’t talk about you. I am just being me… I am not the only girl that behaves or takes pictures like me. I am just being me and I don’t care [SIC], she told Noella Kharyne Yalley.

