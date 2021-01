Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has shocked netizens with a latest throwback photo.

She said the photo was taken some 20 years ago when she was a student of the Ghana Senior High School (SHS) in Koforidua.

To her, God’s unfailing love and favour have not departed from her life, and the decades-old photo can attest to that fact.

About 20,000 followers have liked and commented on the photo, with some saying that she has always been a beacon of beauty.