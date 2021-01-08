The biological mother of Ghanaian musician Becca, Julie Yiadom-Oti, has died in London after a short illness, several reports have confirmed.

Before her death, she was in the news after she accused Becca’s husband, Dr Tobi Sannni Daniel, of creating a space between her daughter and herself after they tied the knot.

She again said among other things that the manager married Becca for money and not for love as fans think.

She died yesterday after a short illness, a family member said.

Becca is yet to make an official statement concerning the demise of her mum.

Meanwhile, when Becca was asked about her relationship with her biological mother on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on July 5, 2019, she admitted they had issues but promised to have each of them resolved.

