Savannah Region National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters are demonstrating in the capital, Damongo, to demand justice for the 2020 elections.

Savannah Regional NDC Secretary, Salisu Be-awurbi, told Adom News the latest demonstration is to demand justice for the people who lost their lives in the pursuit of politics.

He stressed that they have been waiting for the president to arrest perpetrators in connection with the deaths.

That aside, the Damongo NDC is insisting that John Mahama deserves the presidential seat, adding that they will continue to trumpet the ‘No Mahama No Peace’ mantra until a change is made.

Executives, the likes of former Member of Parliament for Damongo, Sammy Wusah, first Chairman, Azorka Sarfo, Adam Mutawakilu and bunch of security services are leading the protest.

RELATED

Clad in either party or protest paraphernalia, the residents wielded placards with inscriptions ‘Akufo Addo is worse than COVID-19’, ‘Till Mahama is declared, you won’t know peace, Jean Mensa’ and ‘Don’t spoil our democracy, Delilah Jean Mensa’, among others.