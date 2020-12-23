Sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Regional Capital, Bolgatanga, have poured on the streets to protest against the Electoral Commission (EC) for declaring Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just ended election.

The protests began in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

NDC protest

The protesters burnt car tyres, blocked the major highways in Bolgatanga township to express disapproval of the results announced.

Joy News’ Albert Sore reported that, some of the demonstrators had accosted a young man they accused of being a spy and beat him up.

He was eventually rescued by police and whisked away.