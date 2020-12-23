Theresa Samini, daughter of Reggae/Dancehall artiste Samini, has shared videos of her father as he celebrates his birthday.

The award-winning Reggae/Dancehall music superstar, born Emmanuel Samini, turned 39 years old on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Many people have gone on social media to share their good wishes for the Reggae and Dancehall musician.

Joining the many people to celebrate her father, Theresa who turned 16 years old in February shared videos of some of their special moments together.

READ ALSO:

The videos have Theresa and her father showing off their dance moves and goofing around.

Sharing the videos, Theresa thanked her father for encouraging and inspiring her and laso being there for her always.

She prayed for God’s blessings before pressing how much she loves her father. “Happy birthday daddy‼️‼️‼️ Thank you for continuing to encourage and inspire me in so many ways❤️❤️ You are the best father a girl could wish for, thank you for always being there and being my best friend❤️❤️I pray God continues to bless you in numerous ways and grants you all your hearts desires I love you SOOOO MUCH ,” she wrote.