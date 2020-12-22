Award-winning Reggae and Dancehall musician, Samini, has shared a rare photo of his mother on social media.

Sunday, December 20, 2020, happened to be the birthday of Samini’s mother who is known as Theresa Nusala.

In celebration of the mother’s new age, Samini took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Mama Theresa.

The photo has her showing her swag in a club t-shirt with a woven hat to match.

Sharing the photo, Samini prayed to God to grant his mother more life while expressing the love he has for her.

“May Almighty God give you #morelife #mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you soooo much #mama. On my way home now #akyesaaaaaaaaaa if you in #dc you know where the action be,” he said.

While Samini did not mention the age of his mother, an inscription on the photo indicated that Mama Theresa has turned 70 years old.