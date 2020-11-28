Ghanaian award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini known popularly as Samini has confessed that the introduction of the Free SHS policy in Ghana has relieved him of some financial burden.

He says hitherto the introduction of the policy, he was burdened with paying school fees for a number of children of school going age in the country.

So he got relieved and could invest such monies in other ventures as the government had taken that responsibility.

Samini who was speaking at one of the New Patriotic Party’s virtual concerts indicated that although his direct children are not beneficiaries of the policy because they live outside the country, he believes that there are several families that have been blessed by this policy.

“Free SHS is not for NPP or NDC, it’s not for any other political party, it’s for Ghana because every Ghanaian child is going to benefit, every Ghanaian student is going to benefit if school is for free…

“I support a lot of children to go to school. The fact that I don’t pay school fees anymore for these children makes me feel the essence of Free SHS and the fact that at a point it was thought that it could never happen, I believe that now that it’s happening if we allow it to continue for the next four years regardless of how the system might be, I’m sure they will be able to find a way to make it permanent,” he said at a virtual rally.