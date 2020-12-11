Keche Andrew addresses report claiming he dissed Samini for endorsing NPP

The management of music duo Keche has put out a release rubbishing claims that Keche Andrew jabbed Samini for endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 elections.

There is no denying the fact that our artiste granted a phone interview on the said network on Saturday, 5th December, 2020, however, he made a clean submission on the question devoid of any attacks on any other artiste, brand or political party, parts of the statement read.

The musician shared the post on his Instagram page, with the caption: Every news you see is false.

Our Attention has been drawn to a publication making rounds on various platforms alleging that our Artiste, Andrew Kofi Cudjoe also known as Andrew King, a member of Keche, has stated that “Only Broke Musicians Like Samini Endorsed political parties”. There are claims in the various publications that our Artiste made this statement on a Ghanaian based radio station, Kastle FM.

There is no denying the fact that our artiste granted a phone interview on the said network on Saturday, 5th December, 2020, however, he made a clean submission on the question devoid of any attacks on any other artiste, brand or political party. Andrew in no way mentioned Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Samini, or any other artist, in his comment.

We at the Gem Media wish to debunk all stories currently making waves in connection to this matter. The relationship between Keche and Samini is very cordial and there is no way our artiste will seek to disrespect his brand or any political party.

We appreciate all concerns shown to Keche and the management team at Gem Media. We respectfully advise that you stay clear of any fabricated stories seeking to taint the brand Keche has built all these years. We entreat you to keep supporting and streaming Keche’s music and maintain a Good Mood.

Thank you.

SIGNED

Management of Gem Media.

