Some celebrities have taken to social media to share photos of themselves casting their ballot in the ongoing 2020 December 7 elections.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, comedian Funny Face, Bulldog and rapper M.anifest urged others to go and vote as they share proof of exercising their franchise.

Others such as Tracey Boakye, Samini, Efya and gospel musician Brother Sammy were also spotted casting their vote.

Watch the photos below:

Stonebwoy rode to his polling station at Ashaiman to vote in style. #ElectionHQ





Stonebwoy casts his vote at Ashaiman

Shatta Wale’s manager Bulldog casts his vote on December 7

Funny Face shows off his voters ID card before casting his vote at Kasoa

Rapper M.anifest urges electorate to cast their vote in the ongoing elections

Actress Tracey Boakye shares photo after exercising her franchise. “Voted πŸ—³ peacefully πŸ‘,” she said.

Gospel musician Brother Sammy dons his Kumerica shirt to vote at Bride of Christ Church, Asubonteng