Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah, stepped out in grand style on Monday to cast his vote.

The country is at the polls to elect representatives in Parliament. Eligible voters are also expected to cast their vote to retain and elect a new president.

Appiah before going to cast his vote was trending on Twitter after he openly declared his readiness to vote.

The former Juventus ace is one of the best players to have ever played for the national team.

READ ALSO

He played a key role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

Appiah casting his vote