Electoral Commission (EC) officials caught tampering with the ballot papers have been arrested.

Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, disclosed this in an interview on Joy News.

EC officials at Awutu Senya East and Bawuku constituencies removed President Nana Akufo-Addo from the presidential ballot paper.

This action by the officials to mar the electoral process, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, said is “clearly mischievous”.

He said the serial numbers of these ballot sheets were removed, hence there is a clear act of foul play.

Dr Quaicoe assured such a ballot will not be counted since all presidential candidates should appear on a thumb-printed ballot paper before it will be considered as valid and counted.