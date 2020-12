Residents of Davidkorpe in the Volta Region have been left dumbfounded after a taxi driver went missing in an accident.

The Opel Astra caravan driver is said to have lost control of his steering wheel when he experienced a tyre burst.

Driver missing after accident in the Volta Region

The car veered off the road and slammed into a nearby house.

Alarmed witnesses rushed to the car only to discover the driver was nowhere to be found moments after the crash.

No casualty has, however, been recorded.