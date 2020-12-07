Some well-built men, locally known as ‘Macho men’, have been arrested in the Adansi Fomena constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate the men, who were on board a taxi cab, were arrested for causing chaos in the area.

The arrest is said to have occurred around a polling station near the Salvation Army Church at Akrokerri.

This comes on the back of attacks on the coordinator for Independent Candidate, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

Speaking to Adom News, spokesperson, Kwabena Anokye, disclosed he was attacked by five men on motorbikes on his way home after casting his vote at the Fomena Salvation Army polling station.

The men, he said, beat him with cutlass after dispossessing him of his money and phones.

However, it is not yet clear if the arrested persons were responsible for the attacks.

