Coordinator for Independent Candidate Andrew Amoako Asiamah has been assaulted by unidentified men in the Fomena constituency.

Speaking to Adom News, spokesperson, Kwabena Anokye, disclosed he was attacked by five men on motorbikes on his way home after casting his vote at the Fomena Salvation Army polling station.

The men, he said, beat him with cutlass after dispossessing him of his money and phones.

Furthermore, Mr Anokye said prior to the abuse, some members of the opposition had threatened to deal with him following a clash that ensued between his party and some members of the New Patriotic Party.

READ ON

The coordinator was quick to report the case to the Police Patrol team. Two of the five alleged perpetrators have so far been arrested.

The two suspects have been transferred to the district police station.