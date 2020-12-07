Some 2400 inmates are expected to vote at three polling stations at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons in the Eastern region.

Inmates at the special (condemned) block will be the first to cast their ballot followed by the others.

Nsawam prisons inmates vote

Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng who is at the facility said the prisoners are observing social distancing while calmly seated in a long queue awaiting their turn to vote.

The EC’s Presiding Officer at the prison, Kyei Marfo said voting process has been smooth and there has been cooperation from both the inmates and Prison Officers.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 prisoners across the country are voting in the December 7 elections.