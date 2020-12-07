Some irate youth in Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western region blocked the main road that leads to the town on election day over bad roads.

Adom News reporter, Nana Kwesi Koomson said the angry youth burnt tyres to prevent Electoral Commission (EC) officials from entering the town because the incumbent MP, Hon. Joseph Mensah failed to complete a road project he promised.

What even worsened the case, he said was after Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Kojo Acquah also claimed they had received funds to complete the project which turned out to be false.

hence they can’t fathom why development has stalled.

Meanwhile, the leader of the youth has been arrested by the police to allow the EC officials access to the town to commence the voting process.

Watch the video below: