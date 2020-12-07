IMANI Africa Vice President, Kofi Bentil has urged the citizenry to actively engage in citizen journalism as the 2020 polls is ongoing.

Speaking on JoyNews’ on the 2020 Election, Mr Bentil underscored that the act will keep the stakeholders of elections on their toes and protect the democratic process.

He noted that it is within the rights of citizens to capture images and videos during the election, thus, nobody should be harassed for engaging in the act.

“I am an advocate for citizen journalism, I always say go out there and have your cameras out there and record everything you can record. Let keep an eye on everybody to protect this process. And it can only be achieved with vigilance,” he said.

The IMANI Vice President further noted that although the mainstream media is entitled to the cover the elections, citizens must be involved to capture certain incidents that happens occur on the blind side of the media.

“I am glad the media is out there, but citizens should also be vigilant so watch everybody whether the election observer or official and document all that you can,” he said.