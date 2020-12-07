Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia has voted at the Kperiga DA primary school polling station in the North East region.

Dr. Bawumia, who is the running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo was happy about the transparent nature of the process.

He however admonished the electorates to maintain the peace they have started the process with until it ends at after 5:pm.

“We want to exercise this franchise in peace and there should be no issues of disruption. This is the biggest constitutional responsibility so everyone should do it peacefully,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Ghana, Dr. Bawumia added, has marked its spot as the most peaceful country in West Africa as he called on electorates to help maintain such reputation.

The Vice President also used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to vote.

Watch video below: