A civilian driver has been arrested for driving a police car for unlawful electoral purpose.

The suspect, Kwaku Boahen, was caught using a police car on the night of December 6, while carrying out the act in Sunyani.

He has been arrested and placed in the Sunyani East Municipal Police Station, pending further investigations.

The Ghana police confirmed the development on their official social media page.

Sunyani:

Police confirm the arrest of one Daniel Tibiri Boahen, a civilian sighted driving a Police Nissan pickup vehicle with registration number GP 3329 on the night of 6th December, 2020 by the youth of Sunyani who handed him over to Police… — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 7, 2020