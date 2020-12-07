The Electoral Commission (EC) has addressed alleged cases of presidential ballot papers tampering in some polling centres.

The EC says it has identified and removed the suspected electoral officials involved from post pending further investigations.

Awutu Senya East and the Bawku constituency is where the EC has confirmed such happenings took place.

Ballot papers in those centres were allegedly cut off below the New Patriotic party slot, rendering such votes invalid.

The EC, in a press statement, is entreating all officials to “let the truth guide them and integrity preserve them as they continue with this important exercise.”

