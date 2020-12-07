The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor, is predicting a one-touch victory after casting her ballot at the D/A JHS at Ejuratia in the Ashanti Region.



The polling centre has about 535 eligible voters.

The presidential hopeful is optimistic of winning the polls.



“All I want to see is that at the end of the day, I will have a one-touch win,” she said.

Madam Donkor was named among 12 aspirants who were cleared by the Electoral Commission to contest the eighth presidential elections of the Fourth Republic.



The presidential candidate has promised to ensure that Ghanaians enjoy peace and happiness if elected into office on December 7, 2020.



She explained that she will achieve these two attributes of a good life for Ghanaians by making their lives comfortable.



Although she has no formal education, she promised to deliver free education from kindergarten to Senior High School as well as free healthcare, water, and electricity under her administration.